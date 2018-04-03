Ashland appoints new interim city administrator

Ashland, Ore. — The city of Ashland is appointing a new interim city administer until a successor can be hired.
John Karns has been serving as city administrator since December of 2016.
The position was intended to be temporary, but Karns was eventually appointed to regular city administrator last December.
Karns is now retiring due to overseas travel and other personal commitments.
Tuesday night, city councilors appointed Adam Hanks – who has been working closely with Karns – to fill the position until a successor is hired in June.