Home
Ashland appoints new interim city administrator

Ashland appoints new interim city administrator

Local News Top Stories ,

Ashland, Ore. — The city of Ashland is appointing a new interim city administer until a successor can be hired.

John Karns has been serving as city administrator since December of 2016.

The position was intended to be temporary, but Karns was eventually appointed to regular city administrator last December.

Karns is now retiring due to overseas travel and other personal commitments.

Tuesday night, city councilors appointed Adam Hanks – who has been working closely with Karns – to fill the position until a successor is hired in June.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics