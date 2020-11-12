Ashland arson suspect to plead guilty except for insanity

Medford, Ore — The man accused of lighting his car on fire near Emigrant Lake, just minutes after the Almeda Fire began, was in court today.
45-year-old Vance Nguyen pleaded guilty except for insanity through video from the Jackson County Jail.
Nguyen is charged with first degree arson after firefighters found his car on fire with a propane tank on top.
Luckily the direction of winds that day prevented the fire from spreading to nearby brush.
Nguyen will undergo an examination at the Oregon State Hospital before the motion is entered into the courts.
The investigation into what or who started the Almeda Fire is ongoing.
