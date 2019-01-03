Ashland artist headed to NYC to receive national honor

ASHLAND, Ore. – An Ashland artist will be honored in New York next week for his illustrations that highlight life for a nonprofit group in the Rogue Valley.
“15 years later I’m going to the Society of Illustrators and being included in their annual book as one of the illustrators,” Gabriel Lipper said.
Lipper works with paint every day, but one time during the year he uses his skills to create something special. For the past 15 years, Lipper has been asked to create art for one month on a calendar to be sold as a fundraiser for the National Labor Federation. That Federation helps a local nonprofit here in the Rogue Valley called the Northwest Seasonal Workers Association.
“A local group here in Medford that just helps to support communities that are underprivileged and impoverished often times farm workers and migrant workers, so that’s their mission and my way of contributing to that mission is to do my work which is painting,” he said.
When Gabriel was just starting out, his goal was to make it into this calendar that highlights artists from across the country.
“They were artists I saw in the calendar when I was first looking at it before I had ever participated,” he said. “They were my heroes.”
15 years ago, Lipper’s goal was met. He’s been asked to create a page every year since earning him the honor of the calendar’s most published artist.
“To have been a part of the calendar for 15 years is pretty exciting,” he said.
Except this year was different, his friends submitted the piece Lipper created for the 2018 calendar to the National Society of Illustrators. In hopes, it would be included in their 61st-anniversary book.
“I’ve never submitted my work for an award because I don’t consider myself an illustrator and I’m maybe a little gun shy, so they were in on it,” he said. “They knew that at least that I’d been submitted, so when I won they had a surprise and they told me I won and that I should get over there.”
Lipper says now that he and his art have matured the honor means so much more to him.
“It’s just funny how life can go full circle and you really never know what to expect,” he said. “It’s never really over you’re never really down just keep going.”
If you’re interested in learning more about Lipper’s work you can visit his website at artofgabriel.com.
