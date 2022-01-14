Ashland begins ‘short-term’ distance learning amid rising COVID cases

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King January 13, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —Thursday was the first day of short-term distance learning at Ashland High School. The district says so far things are going well, but nobody is happy about the change.

The superintendent says staffing is steady at other schools in the district. But, we’re told over the last few days, the high school has averaged around  20 to 22 staff members out. “Obviously kids want to be at school and there is frustration around not being able to be at school and in person and I think there’s some anxiety that last year most of the year was distance learning and nobody wants to return to that,” said Superintendent Samuel Bogdanove.

He says the district is confident the high school will return to in-person classes on January 31st.

But, he tells us there is always a chance that could be extended.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.