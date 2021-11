ASHLAND, Ore. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, at least in Ashland.

Lights lit up all over the city as the chamber began its Festival of Lights. While the city canceled its annual parade because of COVID-19 they are still trying to spread the Christmas cheer. Even some SOU students came down to get their holiday spirit fixed.

“It’s definitely my favorite time of year. I have never seen lights anywhere like this, anywhere like Ashland.”

The tradition has been going on for 29 years.