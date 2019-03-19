Ashland Chamber of Commerce asking for city’s help after low tourism numbers

ASHLAND, Ore. — The City of Ashland saw lower tourism numbers last year compared to years past. Now the Ashland Chamber of Commerce is asking for the city’s help to make up for that lost cash.
The transient occupancy tax is on the agenda at tomorrow’s council business meeting.
It’s a tax on hotel rooms and 70 percent of that revenue goes to the Ashland Chamber of Commerce.
Because of low tourism, the tax revenue didn’t meet budgeting expectations. Now as the city goes through the budgeting process, the chamber’s asking for more.
As NBC5 News told you last week, the city is facing a projected $2 million deficit. According to city documents, the chamber is now asking for more than $50,000 in additional funding.
The city said the chamber needed to get it’s request in early..
“That process helps, gonna guide the development and the finishing of the budget document that then goes in front of the budget committee for ultimate review and adoption,” said Assistant to Ashland’s City Administrator, Kelly Madding.”
Council can decide whether to reduce funds from other tourism-related areas and add to the Visitor and Convention Bureau allocation, or wait until the next biennial budget is complete.
The proposal will go in front of city council Tuesday night.
