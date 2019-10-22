Home
Ashland City Council discusses funding for proposed pool

Ashland City Council discusses funding for proposed pool

Local News Regional Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – Funding for a new public pool was discussed by Ashland City Council at a study session Monday evening.

The $2.6 million pool is expected to be 25 yards by 25 meters. It could be used by the community, as well as school athletic programs, such as water polo and swim team.

Three options were discussed tonight, including a revenue bond from the existing food and beverage tax to fund the pool or adding a tax approved by voters. The third option was to simply not fund a pool.

Since Southern Oregon University removed it’s aquatics center, there hasn’t been a pool in Ashland big enough to accommodate many water sports. This pool would replace the 36-year-old Daniel Meyer Memorial Park.

It will be voted on next Monday.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »