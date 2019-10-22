Ashland City Council discusses funding for proposed pool

ASHLAND, Ore. – Funding for a new public pool was discussed by Ashland City Council at a study session Monday evening.
The $2.6 million pool is expected to be 25 yards by 25 meters. It could be used by the community, as well as school athletic programs, such as water polo and swim team.
Three options were discussed tonight, including a revenue bond from the existing food and beverage tax to fund the pool or adding a tax approved by voters. The third option was to simply not fund a pool.
Since Southern Oregon University removed it’s aquatics center, there hasn’t been a pool in Ashland big enough to accommodate many water sports. This pool would replace the 36-year-old Daniel Meyer Memorial Park.
It will be voted on next Monday.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.