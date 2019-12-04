Home
Ashland City Council scheduled to vote on jail

Ashland City Council scheduled to vote on jail

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. — After delaying twice, the Ashland City Councilors are expected to vote on a new jail proposal at their meeting Tuesday. Sheriff Nathan Sickler plans to be in attendance.

Jackson County’s plan for a new 800 bed jail cannot move forward without Ashland. However, the vote can move along without Talent, who has already voted no. All 11 cities in Jackson County will need to vote on the new jail proposal before it can go before county commissioners.

“I’m feeling optimistic. You know, we have presented a lot of information, you know. Explained, you know, the role of the county in regards to mental health. I think that was really helpful for the city councilors of Ashland,” Sheriff Sickler said.

They need a decision by Jan. 2, it they want to approve it for the May ballot for voter consideration. If Ashland votes no, the sheriff’s office will go back to the drawing board.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »