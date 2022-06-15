Ashland city officials discuss new options for biennium deficit

ASHLAND, Ore. —The city of Ashland discussing its budget Tuesday afternoon. This comes after its biennium deficit, was $3 million.

It discussed the budget and different parts of the general fund. That makes up a huge amount of the city’s budget, like fire, police, administrative personnel, and community development.

The council looked at options like implementing a new food and beverage tax, removing some of its commissions, and the possibility of city employees paying for their own retirement.

“The purpose of this meeting was to get council together and provide clarity of where we’re going in the future because if we don’t have clarity of this, then we are just going to continue making mistakes that have been made in the past or we might get ourselves something we don’t want to get into in the future,” said City Councilor, Gina Duquenne.

Duquenne says this meeting was needed to take a step forward into looking at the next biennium. At the next meeting, on June 21st, the council will discuss the matter again.