Ashland DMV looking to reopen in spring

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —Staffing at local DMV’s an ongoing issue since the pandemic started may soon be improving in the Rogue Valley.

The Ashland DMV closed last June because it didn’t have enough staff to meet the demand. That led the state to send the workers over to the Medford location, which also needed help.

Now the DMV says tremendous progress has been made at both locations to recruit new staff.

“As that training continues to happen and people get more and more experience with DMV functions we get closer to opening so we have the people, they are not fully trained yet but they are getting there and we should be opening up soon,” said Michelle Godfrey, a spokeswoman with the DMV

The DMV says it hopes to open the Ashland DMV back up in the springtime.

She says that’s also when the Medford DMV will reopen back up during the lunch hour.