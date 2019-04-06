Ashland educators concerned about potential state budget cuts

ASHLAND, Ore. – Teachers and supporters gathered in Ashland to bring their concerns to the community about the proposed state budget Friday.
The Ashland Education Association worries the legislature, which is currently in session, isn’t doing enough to support teachers, prevent layoffs and keep class sizes small.
One teacher says cuts will continue to erode educational opportunities for kids.
“It is an absolute priority for this state to be a leader in education and not to be a follower,” Teacher, Kimberly Healey said. “I really hope that Kate Brown steps us and the legislature steps up and really puts education first.”
Senate president, Peter Courtney issued a statement this week saying he was pleased with the investments proposed by the joint committee on student success.
Courtney said this plan will make Oregon schools work for all our students, especially our most vulnerable
