Home
Ashland educators concerned about potential state budget cuts

Ashland educators concerned about potential state budget cuts

Education Local Top Stories , , ,

ASHLAND, Ore. – Teachers and supporters gathered in Ashland to bring their concerns to the community about the proposed state budget Friday.

The Ashland Education Association worries the legislature, which is currently in session, isn’t doing enough to support teachers, prevent layoffs and keep class sizes small.

One teacher says cuts will continue to erode educational opportunities for kids.

“It is an absolute priority for this state to be a leader in education and not to be a follower,” Teacher, Kimberly Healey said. “I really hope that Kate Brown steps us and the legislature steps up and really puts education first.”

Senate president, Peter Courtney issued a statement this week saying he was pleased with the investments proposed by the joint committee on student success.

Courtney said this plan will make Oregon schools work for all our students, especially our most vulnerable

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »