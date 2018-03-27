Ashland Fire and Rescue applying for FEMA grants

Ashland, Ore. — Ashland Fire and Rescue is applying for two grants through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
One of those grants is called “Assistance to Firefighters”.
It would allow the department to purchase a fire engine with an aerial latter to help firefighters access tall buildings.
Fire Chief Michael D’Orazi says the ladders the department currently has aren’t tall enough to reach buildings higher than three stories like university dorms and the Ashland Springs Hotel.
“From what I understand, about 2% of the people who apply for these apparatus grants are successful, but we think we’ve put together a pretty compelling story as to why we need to have that piece of equipment,” Chief D’Orazi said.
If the grant is accepted, the city would be responsible for 10 percent of the price of the engine which costs close to a million dollars.
The other grant is called the “Fire Prevention and Safety Grant”.
It funds programs and fire safety issues throughout the United States.
The grant would allow Ashland Fire and Rescue to replace hose connections throughout the city that are not industry standard.