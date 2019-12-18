Home
Ashland Fire Department seeking approval for a contract with Grayback Forestry, Inc.

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Fire Department is seeking approval from city council tonight, for a contract with Grayback Forestry.

The agency wants to implement wildfire safety and forestry work under the Ashland Forest All-Lands Restoration project.

The goal is to reduce wildfire and smoke and address climate change.

City council has previously approved special procurement for past contracts using city funds to support the AFR project.

Funding for the contract was included in the current biennium budget in the wildfire division.

If council approves the contract, the cost not will exceed $450,000 dollars.

