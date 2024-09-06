Ashland Fire & Rescue brings home new Type 3 Engine

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland fire and rescue brought home a new Type 3 engine. It came from the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal through a statewide program, which awarded 76 departments with an engine.

The program’s goal is to help local capacity for fighting wildfires. AFR will have free reign to use the engine to respond to any emergency as they see fit, but in the event of a conflagration outside of the Rogue Valley, the state will call this engine as well as a whole team of the engines to respond. AFR’s Chris Chambers said,

“This summer, with a busy wildfire season in Oregon, I looked on the website. There’s been 14 conflagrations called and so, this will only help in the future to have more capacity, both at the local level as well as the state level.”

The engine holds more water than a brush rig, with more pump capacity and can fit four firefighters, including the driver. Chambers said as soon as the engine is outfitted and serviced, it’ll be ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice.

