Ashland ‘Green Bag Food Drive’ starts back up, collects around 125 bags of food

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Emergency Food Bank and Ashland Food Project joined forces with the SOU football team to host the first Green Bag Food Drive since the pandemic began.
A board member for the Ashland Food Project says 155 ‘neighborhood coordinators’ are involved with collecting food and dropping green bags off at the food bank when filled.
She says around 125 green bags were delivered Saturday afternoon.
“We’re very happy, we are, and I know a lot of our donors were really eager to start donating again. We were getting a lot of calls from our donors saying, ‘I’m ready to go grocery shopping again, I’m ready to put my green bag out,” said Ashland Food Project board member, Eliza Kauder.
Kauder says the project usually brings in 30,000 pounds of food every two months, supplying 35% of Ashland Food Bank needs.
