Ashland group helps homeless beat the heat

 ASHLAND, Ore. — The triple digit temperatures affected everyone around the Rogue Valley Tuesday, but it hut the homeless community especially hard.

Because it’s so early in the season, resources for some of the region’s most vulnerable are scarce. But one organization’s weekly outreach stepped it up Tuesday to help those beat the heat.

The Ashland Community Resource Center hosts a shower trailer every Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church parking lot.

There, they offered cold water for those around, their dogs and even some frozen treats.

Leigh Madsen, Ashland Community Resource Center director, said on extra hot days is when their work matters most.

“You see people walk out of here, they feel refreshed,” Madsen said, “they feel clean, they feel good, they got clean clothes.”

A free meal is also offered each Tuesday in the evening.

The center said they’d love to open the shower trailer on Thursdays and Saturdays too but they need more volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer, you can reach out to the Ashland Community Resource Center at 541-632-2235 for more information.

 

 

 

