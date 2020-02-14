Ashland High School placed on precautionary lockout

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland High School was placed on a temporary lockout Friday morning.
The school sent out an alert to parents saying there were reports of a “campus intruder” on Wednesday and Thursday. According to AHS, the man banged on classroom windows and approached girls off-campus.
The school says they placed the school on a precautionary lockout while police investigated. AHS says these kinds of situations aren’t generally a concern because they always have staff and other administration in the halls and quad area. However, parents say this kind of situation is concerning to see and are worried about their child’s safety.
“Sending our kids to school the next day and not knowing if the situation has been secured or the person has been detained or whatever needs to happen,” Ashland High School parent, Taurie Rupbalosf said.
School officials said the intruder was identified and police are investigating. An officer was reportedly on campus during the precautionary lockout.
According to the alert, two other emails and a text were sent out to parents about the situation. The school says due to a technical issue many parents say they haven’t seen those. The technical issue has been resolved.