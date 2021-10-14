Ashland HS mural vandalized

ASHLAND, —Ashland High School is notifying parents, about a series of graffiti, it found last week. It was outside its gym, on the mural facing Mountain Ave.
The Ashland School District, says it doesn’t think the graffiti targeted the mural, but it holds much significance.
It honors the BIPOC members of the community, that was created by the Truth to Power club, to celebrate diversity.
“I know that it caused some of the kids working on the mural some pain, some of the kids in school to experience concerns about school spirit and pride, and ultimately the impact on our BIPOC community,” said Superintendent Samuel Bogdanove.
It’s unclear who is responsible for the vandalism. The district says students are working to fix up the graffiti and is getting it ready for a community unveiling in November.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.