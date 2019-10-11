Ashland ice rink opens next month

ASHLAND, Ore. – With the weather getting colder, it’s almost time to break out the ice skates. The Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink is already setting up shop across from Lithia Park.
The parking lot is once more being transformed into an ice skating rink. Many residents are looking forward to getting back on the ice next month for skating and hockey.
“I just love that it’s outside and it’s here and it’s accessible to the community and it’s a super fun thing to do in the winter time,” Kate Fox, Ashland resident, said.
“I like it because you can actually skate on it,” Madeleine Fox, Ashland resident, said.
The rink is set to open to the public on Nov. 21.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.