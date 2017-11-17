Ashland ice rink opens Saturday

Ashland, Ore.- The Ashland Rotary Centennial Ice Rink is scheduled to open Nov. 18.
The rink had its soft opening Friday but will have its seasonal opening celebration, “First Frost,” Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m.
“Especially during the holidays it’s just a great community feel here at the rink,” Lonny Flora, Ashland’s recreation manager said.
The rink is located at 95 Winburn Way, across from the Lithia Park playground, around the corner from the Plaza, and at the corner of Nutley Street and Winburn Way.
“You should try it even if you can’t really do it. if you keep trying it then it’s really fun and then you get really good at it,” 12-year-old Lauren said.
The skating season lasts until the end in February.
You can find more information about the ice rink here.