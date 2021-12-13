Ashland inclement weather shelter opening for the week Monday

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 12, 2021

ASHLAND, Ore. —Because of the freezing temperatures, the city of Ashland says an emergency inclement weather shelter is opening Monday.

It’ll be open from Monday to Friday because of extreme weather conditions.

On Monday through Wednesday, it’ll be open at the first Methodist Church on 175 N. Main St. from 7 pm to 7:30 am.

Thursday through Friday, it’ll open at the Grove, 1195 E. Main Street at the same time.

The city says the shelters are no frill, so people should plan to bring their own bedding

