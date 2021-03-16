Ashland Independent Film Festival unveils 2021 plans

Artistic director Richard Herskowitz says the pandemic has shaken things up, but not enough to ruin its anniversary. He says, “This is our 20th anniversary year, so we are planning celebrations throughout the year, but our closing night on June 28th is going to be a special party.”
He says this years festival with be a ‘double-feature’. Showing most films online, with some live and outdoors in the rogue valley from June 24th to the 28th. He says, “We’re being really cautious. We’re only planning outdoor events at Scienceworks and the Walkabout Brewery.”
The festival first started in 2001.
Herskowitz says it’s since attracted thousands of visitors from around the country. Last year, the festival went completely virtual for the first time ever.
Herskowitz says it was a success, so as far as the coronavirus spoiling its plans, he says the festival will be fine. “Whether were low risk, moderate risk, or high risk, we’ll adapt. We’ve been adapting for over a year.”
Members can enjoy preview night starting March 24th. The preview will be available to the general public the next day, on ashlandfilm.org.
