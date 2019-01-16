Ashland is one step closer to having Uber, Lyft

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that could bring ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft to the city Tuesday.
In the first proposed ordinance were two requirements that the ride sharing companies didn’t love, vehicle inspections and mandatory wheelchair-accessible vehicles.
Tuesday night, city council approved the first step in an ordinance that would remove those requirements.
Uber has said they will not provide services in Ashland if those two provisions remain. Lyft has said while they don’t like them, they may offer services in Ashland in the spring or summer.
The city says it’s unknown at this time if council does make the changes, if Uber or Lyft will decide to operate in Ashland.
The second hearing will be on February 5th.