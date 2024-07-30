Ashland Library receives complaints for removing Pride banner from display

ASHLAND, Ore.- The Ashland branch of the Jackson County Library District receives complaints for removing a Pride banner from display.

During the library’s Board of Directors meeting, Library Director Kari May explained the banner was put up at the library in 2019 in response to protesters.

She says the banner was meant to indicate that the library was a safe space for the queer community.

The library was asked about the banner this April, which brought the library to consider more about what it meant in reflection of their policies.

The banner was taken down in June, leading to a complaint from a queer member of the community.

“I am very concerned that the library be a safe place. I would not like to see the library become, sort of, a bulletin board,” Board of Directors member Susan Kiefer said.

Kiefer says they want to make it clear that the library remains a safe space.

The Board of Directors is now considering an art display with representation of the queer community.

