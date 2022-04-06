Ashland looking at making budget cuts to address biennium deficit

ASHLAND, Ore. —The city of Ashland is looking at budget cuts to help address its biennium deficit.

The city council says it now needs to come to the table and figure out where it can cut costs. Budget cuts of 5 to 10% must be made to 11 out of 13 city departments. That’s according to city officials.

City councilor Gina DuQuenne says the city needs to cut $2 million. Any current vacancies won’t be filled unless approved by the city manager.

“When I think about the 13 departments that we have in the city of Ashland, and if they are all able and they should be able to look at that 10 % and make that cut and it will definitely impact the budget in a positive way,” said councilor DuQuenne.

April 15th is the deadline for department heads to come back to the city, and share how much they can cut.