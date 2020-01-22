Crews fix cracked water line in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — A main water line cracked in Ashland Monday night causing water to leak into several basements on the SOU campus.
The water line is along University Way and serves SOU and some surrounding neighborhoods. Residents on and off campus noticed brown water running through faucets last night and early this morning.
The water line has since been fixed.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.