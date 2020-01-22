Home
Crews fix cracked water line in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. — A main water line cracked in Ashland Monday night causing water to leak into several basements on the SOU campus.

The water line is along University Way and serves SOU and some surrounding neighborhoods. Residents on and off campus noticed brown water running through faucets last night and early this morning.

The water line has since been fixed.

