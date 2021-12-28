Ashland & Medford extending emergency shelter schedules

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Here in the Rogue Valley, winter weather is forecasted throughout the week. That’s why emergency shelters in Ashland and Medford are extending their schedules. Medford’s Navigation Center is located at 685 Market Street. It’ll be open from December 28th through the 30th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 am.

Ashland’s emergency shelter is located at the Bellview Grange on Tollman Creek Road. But on Tuesday, it will move to the grove on Main Street for that night only. Then it will reopen at the grange until January 2nd.

“For them to have a place where they can have a place to be where they feel safe, where they are taken care of can be really huge for them,” said Avram Sacks, Ashland shelter coordinator.

Organizers say the opening is contingent on having enough volunteers to help.

If you’re interested in lending a helping hand in Ashland, call 541-220-7307.

To help out in Medford email [email protected]