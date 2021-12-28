Ashland & Medford extending emergency shelter schedules

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King December 27, 2021

SOUTHERN OREGON, —Here in the Rogue Valley, winter weather is forecasted throughout the week. That’s why emergency shelters in Ashland and Medford are extending their schedules. Medford’s Navigation Center is located at 685 Market Street. It’ll be open from December 28th through the 30th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 am.

Ashland’s emergency shelter is located at the Bellview Grange on Tollman Creek Road. But on Tuesday, it will move to the grove on Main Street for that night only. Then it will reopen at the grange until January 2nd.

“For them to have a place where they can have a place to be where they feel safe, where they are taken care of can be really huge for them,” said Avram Sacks, Ashland shelter coordinator.

Organizers say the opening is contingent on having enough volunteers to help.

If you’re interested in lending a helping hand in Ashland, call 541-220-7307.

To help out in Medford email [email protected]

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.