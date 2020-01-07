Ashland Middle School attack upgraded to felony charge

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Middle School student accused of beating a classmate is now facing felony charges.
The GoFundMe page for the 14-year-old student said he was punched until he was unconscious. According to an email the school sent parents, over 40 students watched the incident, including two adults. The school said the fight happened too fast for adults to intervene.
The Ashland Police Department responded to the incident the next day and arrested the boy the chief called “the aggressor.”
The student was originally charged with assault in the fourth degree. which is a misdemeanor. Prosecutors petitioned to add second-degree assault, which is a felony.
