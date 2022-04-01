Ashland Nixle Alert system didn’t notify everyone when young girls went missing

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King March 31, 2022

ASHLAND, Ore. —A scary moment Wednesday night in the Ashland area, after two young children were reported missing. Thankfully the children were found safe.

Police sent out a Nixle notification to subscribers, but we’re told not everyone signed up, received a notification.

Chief Tighe O’Meara says whenever there’s a report of a missing child or children, it’s all hands on deck. He says its a judgment call on if a Nixel notification gets sent out. In this case it did.

Wednesday multiple agencies responded to locate the two girls. A trailing dog from Jackson County Search and Rescue was able to find the two by following their scent.

They were found at a nearby field they weren’t supposed to be playing at, according to Chief O’Meara.

He says Nixle is not proximity-based, so anybody anywhere signed up should get Ashland’s Nixle alerts.  While Chief O’Meara says he’s aware that not everyone who is signed up received an alert Wednesday, he says it’s not cause for concern. “No system is infallible, we are working with the best system that we have access to and nothing is perfect and we just have to figure it out as we go along,” he said.

He says he passed the concern over to the fire department, which is in charge of managing the service.

Chief O’Meara says if you think you didn’t get notified, it’s best to sign up again. You can do that by texting 97520 to 888-777.

