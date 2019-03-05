Ashland nursing home under lawsuit, claims neglect and abuse by employees

ASHLAND, Ore. — A woman is suing an Ashland nursing home and some of its employees, claiming they neglected and abused her ill mother.
Linda Vista Nursing and Rehab Center is being sued for 18 million dollars.
The lawsuit details a myriad of disturbing claims including that on at least one occasion, the woman wasn’t given a bath for a week and wasn’t given her prescribed medication for almost two weeks before her death in May of 2017.
In a statement by the woman’s lawyer, he says:
“The residents in these long-term care facilities are some of the most vulnerable people in our community. Many of them have no family members and friends to ensure they are being properly cared for and that their needs are being met … I believe it is important to hold them accountable. When we do so, it makes the community more aware of what can happen to their loved ones in these facilities, and hopefully convinces management to change their policies and scrutinize their employee’s qualifications.”
NBC5 News reached out to Linda Vista for comment, but they have yet to return our request.
