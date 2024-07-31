Ashland opening cooling shelter

ASHLAND, Ore. —The city of Ashland is opening its cooling shelter in response to the heat in the forecast.

The severe weather shelter will be open from Thursday, August 1 to Friday, August 2 from noon to 7 p.m. You can find it each day at 2200 Ashland St.

Space is limited. This is a low-barrier, no-frills, cooling center – a safe and clean space with access to cool water and restrooms. The center is staffed at all times by volunteers.

For more information visit the city of Ashland website

In addition to the Severe Weather, the Ashland Library, located at 410 Siskiyou Blvd, will be open during the following hours:

Mon-Thu: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat-Sun: Noon to 5 p.m.



Cool off in a City Park

Ashland offers 19 parks and over 600 acres of open space with shady spots and water activities:

Swim Reservoir in Lithia Park: Fed by Ashland Creek.

Fed by Ashland Creek. Wading Area in Lithia Park: Near the children’s playground.

Near the children’s playground. Splash Pad at Garfield Park: Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Daniel Meyer Memorial Pool in Hunter Park: Check hours at ashlandoregon.gov/Swim.

