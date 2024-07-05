Ashland opens cooling shelter to combat extreme heat in Rogue Valley

ASHLAND, Ore.- Ashland opens its cooling shelter to help combat the extreme heat in the Rogue Valley.

The shelter at 2200 Ashland Street opened Thursday and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. each day till Sunday. It may be open the following days depending on the heat wave.

Folks can rest or grab a snack and a drink to help cool off. One man, Ted Thacker, says he came to the shelter during the winter and he’s glad it opened again today.

“It’s my first time being here today. I haven’t seen as many people utilizing the shelter. I think we need to get more word out about it. It’s peaceful, welcoming place that we could really enjoy and utilize in a beneficial way,” Thacker.

With the increasingly hot weather, the shelter is looking for more volunteers. Folks who are interested can contact Volunteer Coordinator Avram Sacks at 541-220-7307 or [email protected].

