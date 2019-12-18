Ashland Parks and Recreation requesting bond approval

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Ashland Parks and Recreation Commission is requesting approval on a near $3 million dollar bond.
The bond would be used to re-build Daniel Meyer pool, build pickle ball courts as well as re-surface Hunter Park tennis courts.
Opinions vary amongst citizens of Ashland.
“It’s like they’re finally doing something that isn’t completely dark side, completely trying to screw the people over. I really like the idea of the pool,” said Ashland resident, Haile Selassie.
“They’ve already got a pool, they’ve already got stuff, so yeah, when it comes to taxpayers and stuff that’s just a strenuous expense,” added another Ashland resident, Shira Cluff.
As for how they’d pay for it, Ashland Parks and Rec wants to use its portion of the food and beverage tax, which is 25% of the total food and beverage tax collected city-wide.
