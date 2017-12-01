Ashland Parks and Rec forming 100-year plan for Lithia Park

Ashland, Ore. — Existing for more than a century, Lithia Park has attracted visitors from all over Southern Oregon and Northern California.
For many locals, it’s part of their lives.
Robert Palassou says he walks with his father throughout the park five days a week to get closer to nature.
“I think most people when they spend more time in nature… they tend to be a little happier and a little healthier,” Palassou said.
It’s park users like Palassou and his father who have inspired Ashland Parks and Recreation to create a 100-year master plan.
“In an aging park, we’re gonna have these facilities that are going to become old and are going to need rehabilitation,” Ashland Parks and Rec Director Michael Black said.
Ashland Parks and Rec Director Michael Black says the purpose of the master plan isn’t to add much onto what Lithia Park already is.
Rather, the city wants to make sure its beauty and relevance is preserved for the years to come.
According to Black, the master plan would most likely include improvements to walking paths, old stairs and making the park more accessible for the disabled.
The city will be using the next year to get input from the public to hopefully develop a plan by December of 2018.
“This park has been here for a hundred years and I hope it’s here for another thousand,” Black said.
Palassou and his father are all for the improvements and love the thought of preserving the beauty of the park for future generations to enjoy.
“To listen to the creek and look at the ponderosa pine and all the other trees… you can feel your blood pressure go down,” Palassou said.
If you’d like to meet with consultants about the 100-year project, you can visit the Ashland Public Works Department between 4 and 5:30 on Wednesday, December 6th.