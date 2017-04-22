Ashland Police Chief nearly victim of car break-in

Ashland, Ore. — Ashland’s Chief of Police says he nearly became a victim of crime, when someone tried to break into his car early Friday morning. As a result, he’s sharing the surveillance video, and some advice with the community.
The security video shows a man trying to break into Chief Tighe O’Meara’s car. But as it turns out, he’s not alone. The department has been dealing with a huge uptick in car break-ins. In the past 30 days, more than 40 reports have been called in.
“It’s another reminder to the the folks out there, please lock your car,” Deputy Chief Warren Hensman said. “These criminals out there are checking door handles, and if it’s open, they’re getting in there and rummaging through, and stealing property from your vehicle.”
Police say to keep an eye out for unusual activity in your neighborhood. If you see something suspicious, report it.
