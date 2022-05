ASHLAND, Ore — Ashland Police are looking into a reported robbery at the Chase Bank branch on East Main street Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the branch around 1 p.m. APD did not share any additional details about the suspected robber or the case, other than that they are still investigating.

Several cop cars and detectives were seen in the area at the time.

This remains a developing story and this post will be updated with new details, as it emerges.