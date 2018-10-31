Ashland Police: plan ahead before getting behind the wheel on Halloween

People are gearing up for a fun Halloween, but police are reminding everyone to plan ahead before getting behind the wheel.
The Ashland Police Department says they’ll have extra officers doing DUI-I patrols with officers from other agencies like the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
Police are urging you to have a plan for getting home before you start drinking.
“Grab a cab, grab a friend, grab a designated driver, but we still want you to enjoy yourself, but we don’t want you to be driving while you’re drunk,” said Ashland Police Deputy Chief Warren Hensman.
Remember, while you can take an Uber or Lyft in to Ashland, you can’t take one going out, since there are currently no permitted drivers operating in the area.
You can always call a cab, or designate a driver to make sure you get home safe.