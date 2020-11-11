Ashland Police search for woman they say assaulted a young boy

ASHLAND, Ore. — The Ashland Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a woman they say assaulted a young boy.
The incident took place at Market of Choice around noon Monday.
Surveillance video released by police appears to show the woman pushing the boy down to the ground, before an employee steps in.
Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara says the woman assaulted the boy after he stood up to her for his little brother.
“We all saw the video, there is no excuse for an adult going after a child like that,” Chief O’Meara said.
Chief O’Meara says if you have any information about the woman, call 541-488-2211.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.