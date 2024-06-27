Ashland preparing for Fourth of July and Fire Season

ASHLAND, Ore. – The fourth of July is just one week away and wildfires have changed the way many in our region celebrate.

While the vast majority of local cities allow fireworks, Ashland has banned retail fireworks since 2010.

Anyone caught setting them off will be cited.

Smoke bombs and party poppers are allowed on concrete surfaces.

In case of a fire within city limits, firefighters say residents should know their evacuation zone and be prepared.

A map of each zone and evacuation routes is available on the City of Ashland’s website.

