Ashland preparing for Fourth of July and Fire Season

Posted by Ethan Quin June 27, 2024

ASHLAND, Ore. – The fourth of July is just one week away and wildfires have changed the way many in our region celebrate.

While the vast majority of local cities allow fireworks, Ashland has banned retail fireworks since 2010.

Anyone caught setting them off will be cited.

Smoke bombs and party poppers are allowed on concrete surfaces.

In case of a fire within city limits, firefighters say residents should know their evacuation zone and be prepared.

A map of each zone and evacuation routes is available on the City of Ashland’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Ethan Quin
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Ethan Quin is an Emmy-nominated multi-media journalist. He grew up in Northern California and has worked and lived across the country as a photographer and editor. Ethan graduated from Full Sale University with a BS in Film Studies. He was a photojournalist at WFMZ-TV, Allentown, PA. He’s also been a producer, documentary film maker and wildlife photographer. Ethan loves hiking, movies and playing piano and guitar.
Skip to content