Ashland residents to receive special election ballots

Ashland, Ore. — Ashland residents will soon be receiving ballots in the mail for a special recall election. The election focuses on an effort to recall Ashland Parks and Recreation Commissioners Jim Lewis, Mike Gardiner, and Rick Landt. It was sparked following concerns of changes to the City’s senior program.
Ashland residents should receive their ballots on Saturday, February 24th. Registered Ashland voters who do not receive a ballot by March 2nd is instructed to call the elections office at 541-774-6148.
The election will be held on March 13th.
Ballot drop sites include:
- Ashland Library, 410 Siskiyou Blvd. Ashland OR 97520 (24-Hour)
- Jackson County Elections, 1101 West Main Street, Medford OR 97501 opening on Friday, January 5, 2018 (24-Hour, drive-up)
All drop sites and elections office are open until 8:00 p.m. election day.
Natalie Weber anchors Your Place @ 7, and reports for NBC5 News at 5 and 6. She is also the spokesperson for S.O. Close to Homeless, a community discussion on homelessness in our region, started by Access and NBC5 News.
Natalie began her career in journalism as an intern with NBC5 News during her senior year at South Medford High School. Following graduation, she was promoted to Producer for the morning news broadcast for NBC’s sister station, FOX26, then to Producer for NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Natalie took a break from news to work for the Medford Police Department as a Records Specialist. However, she missed the fast-paced environment of the newsroom. Natalie moved back to her hometown of Eureka, California to start her on-air career with North Coast News KAEF ABC23 before returning once again to NBC5 News.
Natalie attended Southern Oregon University. She enjoys spending time with friends and family, getting lost in a good book, and exploring Southern Oregon.
Leave a Comment: