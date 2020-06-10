Home
Ashland restaurants awarded for COVID-19 outreach

ASHLAND, Ore. — An Oregon nonprofit is rewarding 10 restaurants for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, two are in southern Oregon.

Falafel Republic and Northwest Pizza & Pasta Company in Ashland were awarded grants from the Oregon Hospitality Foundation.

The foundation said the funds are for ongoing work to feed frontline workers, food-insecure citizens and unemployed service industry professionals.

The foundation said Falafel Republic was awarded for its “Pita with a Purpose” program, which provided healthy meals for essential workers, food-insecure families, first-responders and school food programs.  Northwest Pizza was awarded for providing meals every week, as well as donating over $1,000 worth of gift cards to food-insecure school families.

The OHF said it’s proud to contribute to family-owned restaurants stepping up to feed people in their communities.

