Ashland school having AC problems during heat wave

ASHLAND, Ore. — A local school has been having issues with their air conditioning but is bringing in reinforcements.
Ashland School District says Walker Elementary has spotty to little air conditioning. It says many of the buildings are historic and have older ventilation systems.
The district says it will be using industrial air movers and other equipment to pump air into the buildings to try to keep them cool.
On Tuesday morning, the principal says they were also considering moving outdoor recess inside if temperatures are too hot outside.
