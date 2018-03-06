Ashland seeks new councilors

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland city councilors are looking for candidates to fill an open seat.
Councilor Traci Darrow announced her departure Monday. According to board members, Darrow recently moved into a new home outside the city’s limits, making her ineligible to serve.
Darrow’s resignation comes after councilor Greg Lemhouse stepped down last month.
The city has 60 days to fill an empty seat.
Tuesday, councilors chose three finalists for the seat left vacant by Lemhouse. They will vote on who will replace Lemhouse on March 20th.
Both Darrow and Lemhouse’s seats are up for grabs in November’s election.