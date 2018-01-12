Ashland Senior Program Survey available through January 26th

Ashland, Ore. — The city of Ashland wants to improve the way it serves its seniors.
The Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to complete a survey and give the city feedback.
The Ad Hoc Senior Program Advisory Committee will take the results from the survey to make recommendations about the senior center for Ashland Parks and Rec.
The committee is hoping to get responses from seniors that are already at the senior center in addition to those who have never even heard of the program.
In fact, all adults are welcome to take the survey so it’s clear what different generations desire.
“We want to find out what we can do to make the senior program even more appealing and more used by the citizens of Ashland,” committee vice president Marion Moore said.
There have been more than 300 online responses to the survey so far.
It will be open for adults and seniors to take until January 26th.
To participate in the survey, visit Ashland.or.us/SeniorSurvey
You can also call the Senior Center at 541-488-5342 and take the survey by phone or request a survey in the mail.
If you want to go in person, visit the Ashland Senior Center at 1699 Homes Ave., The Grove in Ashland at 1195 E. Main St., the City of Ashland Utility Office at 20 E Main St., or the Washington Federal Bank Meeting Room at 175 Lithia Way Suite 101.