Ashland shooting suspect appears in court

MEDFORD, Or.- A man charged with shooting and killing another man in Ashland Monday appeared in court today. The suspect, Talent man Robert Paul Keegan was arraigned by a judge in court this afternoon.
He is facing charges of 2nd degree murder, manslaughter, as well as unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to Ashland police, the murder occurred at 4 a.m. in the parking lot of the Stratford Inn in downtown Ashland. Police say the suspect and the victim were both guests at the Inn but did not know each other.
The DA’s office tells us the victims name is Aidan Ellison. Ashland police have not released the victim’s name but say the family has been notified.
Keegan is currently held at Jackson County jail without bail. We’ve learned the 47 year-old has no previous criminal record in Oregon.
