Ashland Starbucks workers hold rally

Posted by Jenna King March 9, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. —Starbucks workers in Ashland are rallying for a better working environment.

This comes after workers at the Walker Avenue Starbucks filed a petition to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

They wrote a letter to the Starbucks CEO Stating their intent to become the first Starbucks locally to unionize.

In the letter, they say the reason for the petition is their hours have been cut to the point where they are struggling to survive. The wet weather didn’t stop the group from rallying.

“We are here for a rally to unionize our local Starbucks we hope to become the very first in southern Oregon to unionize,” said Naia Duggan, Ashland Starbucks Employee.

They claim employees who have raised concerns in the past, were retaliated against in the form of disciplinary meetings and demotions.

The group hopes to gain support from the community in its efforts.

Jenna King
