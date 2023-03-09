Ashland students plan climate change walkout

Posted by Jenna King March 8, 2023

ASHLAND, Ore. —Ashland High School students are taking a stand on climate change.

They’re hosting a walkout to demand climate action.

Students say they will walk out of class on Friday around 10:30.

The group will march from the quad on campus to the downtown plaza.

The rally will have speakers, art, and performers.

“We need to really take action, right now so having space where community members can unite especially those impacted by the climate crisis coming together to create calls of action,” said student, Temaia Wiki.

The students hope the walkout urges leaders to take action on climate change.

