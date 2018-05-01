Ashland talks continue on ride-sharing companies

Ashland, Ore. — Ashland city councilors got a first look at an ordinance to bring ride-sharing to Ashland.
It’s been an ongoing discussion since Medford began allowing Uber and Lyft to operate.
Ashland city council still hasn’t made any official decisions.
Rather, councilors are referring the topic back to the transportation commission to give recommendation to the council.
According to Ashland’s Assistant City Attorney Katrina Brown, the proposed ride-sharing model is fairly similar to Medford’s with a few exceptions.
Background checks would go back 10 years, a fingerprint-based check would be considered instead of a third-party check, and there would be requirements for a wheelchair accessible service.
Another detail that needs to be considered is whether ride-sharing drivers could get a permit that works in both Medford and Ashland, instead of getting two separate ones.
Several cab companies have shared concern for the ride-sharing companies taking away revenue from local businesses.
The council plans to discuss the topic again on June 5th.