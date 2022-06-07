Ashland temporary emergency homeless shelter closing its doors

ASHLAND, Ore. —An Ashland emergency shelter is closing its doors, after serving the community since last November. Oregon Housing and Community Services previously partnered with Rogue Retreat to run the temporary emergency shelter on Main Street.

Rogue Retreat says grant funding awarded to the city, kept the facility up and running. But now it’s are scheduled to run out in the next two weeks. In its time, it was able to serve over 200 people through the cold winter months. It also helped over 33 people transition to more permanent forms of housing.

“We knew going in, this was a temporary shelter just because of the funding and so we wanted to prove our concept that a shelter could work in Ashland, and that concept was proved well and so now let’s figure out how we can find some long term solutions,” said Rogue Retreat Executive Director, Chad McComas.

Rogue Retreat says it’s working closely with the city to find a place for individuals in need. It’s set aside extra beds for its Medford sites, like Hope Village and Redwood, to give people more options.