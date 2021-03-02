Home
Ashland woman ordered to pay $500 spray chalk fine

MEDFORD, Ore. — An Ashland woman is being charged for using spray chalk on a public sidewalk outside of former Oregon congressman Greg Walden’s office in Medford.

Ashland woman Teresa Safe has been found guilty by Jackson County Circuit Court after she used spray chalk in October 2019 to urge Walden to vote to impeach then president Donald Trump.

Prosecutors with Jackson County say Safe owes nearly $500 for removal and clean up of spray chalk on the city sidewalk.

The city says a contractor needed to be hired to get the substance off the sidewalk, with cleaning chemicals and a pressure washer.

